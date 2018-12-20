Comparing First Bancorp (FBP) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Bancorp and Independent Bank Co.(MI), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Co.(MI) is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $650.81 million 2.68 $66.95 million $0.50 16.08 Independent Bank Co.(MI) $140.84 million 3.51 $20.47 million $1.22 16.83

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Co.(MI). First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Co.(MI), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 17.75% 6.69% 1.01% Independent Bank Co.(MI) 18.87% 12.75% 1.28%

Summary

Independent Bank Co.(MI) beats First Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as investment banking services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; and deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as engages in the finance leasing and insurance activities. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and automobile loans, as well as retail CDs, Internet banking services, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transactions, and term loans. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 45 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 11 branches in the state of Florida. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 61 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 14 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

