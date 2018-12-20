Comparing First Bancorp (FNLC) & Princeton National Bancorp (PNBC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Princeton National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $73.38 million 3.82 $19.58 million N/A N/A Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Princeton National Bancorp does not pay a dividend. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and Princeton National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Princeton National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 27.78% 12.19% 1.17% Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 5.74, indicating that its share price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Princeton National Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction in owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The First Bancorp, Inc. operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

