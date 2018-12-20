Comparing GrafTech International (EAF) and American Electric Technologies (AETI)

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) and American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GrafTech International alerts:

31.2% of American Electric Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of American Electric Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrafTech International and American Electric Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $550.77 million 6.09 $7.98 million N/A N/A American Electric Technologies $47.13 million 0.16 -$2.22 million N/A N/A

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than American Electric Technologies.

Dividends

GrafTech International pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and American Electric Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International 43.72% -160.94% 47.49% American Electric Technologies 4.15% -53.93% -14.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GrafTech International and American Electric Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 1 0 6 0 2.71 American Electric Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

GrafTech International presently has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 128.77%. Given GrafTech International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than American Electric Technologies.

Summary

GrafTech International beats American Electric Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

About American Electric Technologies

American Electric Technologies, Inc. supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products. It also provides automation and control solutions for the management and control of power in a customer's application; power distribution centers that are used to house power distribution and conversion products; variable frequency drive and SCR houses for land drilling; and driller's cabins for land and offshore deployment. In addition, the company offers electrical power infrastructure commissioning and maintenance services; electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services, including electrical and instrumentation turnarounds, maintenance, renovation, and new construction projects; and low and medium voltage start-up/commissioning, preventative maintenance, emergency call out, and breaker and switchgear refurbishment services. It serves the oil and gas, power generation and distribution, and marine and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.