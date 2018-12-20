CompuCoin (CPN) Hits Market Capitalization of $18,056.00

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One CompuCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CompuCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. CompuCoin has a market cap of $18,056.00 and $0.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000236 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About CompuCoin

CompuCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. CompuCoin’s official website is compucoin.org. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CompuCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CompuCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

