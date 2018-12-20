Conagra Brands (CAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.03-2.08 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.03-2.08 EPS.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Sean Connolly acquired 14,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,646.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Marberger acquired 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $117,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Conagra Brands by 761.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Conagra Brands by 780.0% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

