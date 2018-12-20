Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Conatus is progressing well with its lead candidate, emricasan, currently being developed for the treatment of NASH. Conatus’ agreement with Novartis for emricasan is a big boost as it not only lends an expertise to the company but also provides it with funds to develop the candidate. The company’s portfolio also includes IDN-7314, which is being studied for primary sclerosing cholangitis and boasts great potential. Recently emricasan missed the primary enpoint in phase IIb ENCORE-PH study which will hurt its prospects. Due to lack of an approved product in its portfolio at the moment, the company is totally dependent on emricasan for growth. Any regulatory setback for the candidate could hamper the company’s prospects. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Notably, several companies are working to introduce treatments for NASH, which might make the market competitive for emricasan.”

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.74.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.