ConocoPhillips (COP) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Societe Generale

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.94.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.98. 446,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 203.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,571,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,855,456,000 after purchasing an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 135,203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 37,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,650.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 139,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pope Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,152,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.