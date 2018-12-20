Contrasting ACS Motion Control (ACSEF) and Control4 (CTRL)

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) and ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Control4 alerts:

82.3% of Control4 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Control4 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Control4 and ACS Motion Control, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 0 2 6 0 2.75 ACS Motion Control 0 0 1 0 3.00

Control4 currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.38%.

Volatility and Risk

Control4 has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACS Motion Control has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Control4 and ACS Motion Control’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 $244.73 million 1.84 $15.97 million $0.75 22.52 ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Control4 has higher revenue and earnings than ACS Motion Control.

Profitability

This table compares Control4 and ACS Motion Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 7.22% 14.94% 12.03% ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Control4 beats ACS Motion Control on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution. Its Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). The company's software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; and Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers. Its software components also comprise Control4 Drivers, as well as DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the company's products and services with embedded software include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, comfort products, security products, and communication products. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About ACS Motion Control

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal Ha-Emek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.