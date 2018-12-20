Contrasting Lonking (LONKF) & Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC)

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Lonking alerts:

This table compares Lonking and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonking N/A N/A N/A Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 12.74% 9.18% 8.46%

Volatility & Risk

Lonking has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lonking and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonking 0 0 0 0 N/A Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lonking and Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonking $1.33 billion 0.96 $154.75 million N/A N/A Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) $98.61 million 1.64 $12.56 million N/A N/A

Lonking has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Summary

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) beats Lonking on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The companys products also include hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders, motor graders, bulldozers, and stackers. It also develops and produces components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axles, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft, and other products; and provides loader, excavator, forklift, road machinery, warehouse, and other parts, as well as maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers finance leasing for construction machinery. Further, it distributes wheel loaders and other machinery; and trades in construction machinery and components. Lonking Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the Peoples Republic of China.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. It sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.