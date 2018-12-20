Contrasting REGI U.S. (RGUS) & Brunswick (BC)

REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) and Brunswick (NYSE:BC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

REGI U.S. has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Brunswick shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of REGI U.S. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brunswick shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brunswick pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. REGI U.S. does not pay a dividend. Brunswick pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brunswick has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares REGI U.S. and Brunswick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGI U.S. N/A N/A -1,960.69% Brunswick 2.12% 26.19% 10.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for REGI U.S. and Brunswick, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGI U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Brunswick 0 1 13 0 2.93

Brunswick has a consensus target price of $71.31, indicating a potential upside of 58.11%. Given Brunswick’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brunswick is more favorable than REGI U.S..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REGI U.S. and Brunswick’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGI U.S. N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A Brunswick $4.51 billion 0.87 $146.40 million $3.89 11.59

Brunswick has higher revenue and earnings than REGI U.S..

Summary

Brunswick beats REGI U.S. on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

REGI U.S. Company Profile

REGI U.S., Inc., through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications. The company also offers RadMax compressor that acts as a positive-displacement and centrifugal compressor; and RadMax combined function devices, which comprises two cams connected by a common driveshaft in a single housing. In addition, it offers RadMax positive-displacement pumps; and RadMax internal/external combustion engines. REGI U.S., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It serves independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, BLA, FulTyme RV, Talamex, Besto, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brands. The company's Boat segment offers boats, such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruisers, sport fishing and center-console, offshore fishing, aluminum and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminum under the Bayliner, Heyday, Boston Whaler, Lund, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Princecraft, and Thunder Jet brands. This segment serves commercial and government customers through dealers and distributors. Its Fitness segment offers cardiovascular fitness equipment and strength-training equipment under the Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, and SCIFIT brands. This segment also offers billiards, table tennis, and air hockey tables, as well as game room furniture and related accessories under the Brunswick and Contender brands. This segment serves health clubs, corporations, schools and universities, hotels, professional sports teams, retirement and assisted living facilities, and the military and governmental agencies through dealers, distributors, specialty retailers, mass merchants, sporting goods stores, and its website. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

