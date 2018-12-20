Contrasting Syncora (SYCRF) and MBIA (MBI)

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) and Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MBIA and Syncora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Syncora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MBIA and Syncora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA $433.00 million 1.79 -$1.61 billion N/A N/A Syncora $62.12 million 5.87 $133.50 million N/A N/A

Syncora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MBIA.

Profitability

This table compares MBIA and Syncora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA -73.92% -25.28% -3.55% Syncora N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Syncora pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.8%. MBIA does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

MBIA has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syncora has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Syncora beats MBIA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Syncora Company Profile

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations. It also invests in private debt and equity securities. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

