Contrasting Umpqua (UMPQ) and HMN Financial (HMNF)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Umpqua alerts:

This table compares Umpqua and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 24.23% 7.74% 1.18% HMN Financial 16.91% 7.73% 0.86%

Volatility and Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. HMN Financial does not pay a dividend. Umpqua pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Umpqua has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Umpqua and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 6 4 0 2.40 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua presently has a consensus price target of $23.73, suggesting a potential upside of 47.01%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and HMN Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.22 billion 2.92 $246.01 million $1.07 15.08 HMN Financial $35.33 million 2.64 $4.40 million N/A N/A

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Summary

Umpqua beats HMN Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for business and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, small business administration program financing, and residential mortgage loans, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; broker dealer and investment advisory services; and technology-based services that include remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit program, ATM, interactive product kiosks, and Website services. The company serves small businesses, middle market, and large commercial customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2017, it operated commercial banking centers in 333 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 3 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.