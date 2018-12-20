CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $12.15 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,203,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,652,000 after buying an additional 4,107,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,932,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,392,000 after buying an additional 380,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,932,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,392,000 after buying an additional 380,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,259,000 after buying an additional 492,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,374,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

