Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a report released on Monday, December 17th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

SU opened at C$38.41 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$38.10 and a one year high of C$55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.09 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.40%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

