Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 3,006 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

NYSE ORCL opened at $46.45 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

