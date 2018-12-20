Costco Wholesale (COST) versus Tesco (TSCDY) Head to Head Survey

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Costco Wholesale and Tesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costco Wholesale $141.58 billion 0.62 $3.13 billion $6.83 29.49 Tesco $74.07 billion 0.27 $1.58 billion $0.46 15.68

Costco Wholesale has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costco Wholesale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Costco Wholesale shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Costco Wholesale shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Costco Wholesale and Tesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costco Wholesale 0 5 15 0 2.75 Tesco 0 2 3 0 2.60

Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus price target of $242.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Costco Wholesale’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Costco Wholesale is more favorable than Tesco.

Volatility and Risk

Costco Wholesale has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Costco Wholesale pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Costco Wholesale pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Tesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Costco Wholesale and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costco Wholesale 2.25% 24.54% 7.69% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Costco Wholesale beats Tesco on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel business. In addition, the company provides gold star individual and business membership services. As of September 2, 2018, it operated 762 membership warehouses, including 527 warehouses in the United States, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 15 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 10 in Australia, 2 in Spain, 1 in Iceland, and 1 in France. Further, the company sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

