Coty (COTY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coty has lagged the industry in the past three months due to continued weakness in its Consumer Beauty unit, which along with supply-chain hurdles marred first-quarter fiscal 2019 results. During the quarter, revenues missed the consensus mark due to supply-chain hurdles in all divisions. In fact, the Consumer Beauty unit also saw underlying weakness, owing to soft mass beauty categories, competition and weakness in some developed markets. The unit is also expected to remain soft in the second quarter. Nonetheless, management expects reverting to LFL sales growth in Luxury and Professional Beauty units, which witnessed underlying growth in the first quarter on the back of robust innovations and solid demand. Moreover, the company is on track with saving efforts, which provided some cushion to operating income. Also, Coty is making solid efforts to solve the supply-chain woes, though full recovery is expected in the fiscal third quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COTY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Coty from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

COTY stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In related news, CEO Pierre Laubies purchased 2,308,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $20,060,404.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,308,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,060,404.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab purchased 5,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,006,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 294,508,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,176,484.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,023,447 shares of company stock worth $97,704,004 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Coty by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Coty by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

