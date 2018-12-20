Coupecoin Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (COUPE)

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded up 159.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Coupecoin has a total market capitalization of $4,297.00 and $3.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coupecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Coupecoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.02955616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00139716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00174962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024991 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Coupecoin Coin Profile

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. The official website for Coupecoin is www.coupecoin.com. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coupecoin Coin Trading

Coupecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coupecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coupecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coupecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

