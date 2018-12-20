Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 480.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $166.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

In related news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 515,757 shares of company stock worth $92,898,270. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Maxim Group cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

