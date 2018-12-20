Craig W. Rydin Purchases 1,050 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH) Stock

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Director Craig W. Rydin acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.09 per share, with a total value of $98,794.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PVH stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $150.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Nomura set a $128.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PVH by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,158,000 after buying an additional 2,356,377 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,677,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,575,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,874,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,641 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

