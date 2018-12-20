Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 652,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,070,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,877,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 30.30%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/credit-suisse-ag-cuts-position-in-supernus-pharmaceuticals-inc-supn.html.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.