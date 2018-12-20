Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,834 Shares of Jabil Inc (JBL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Jabil worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $130,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 306.8% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,889 shares in the company, valued at $54,074,688.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $375,565.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 497,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,431,492.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,856. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil to $30.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

