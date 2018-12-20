Credit Suisse AG Sells 283,093 Shares of Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283,093 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.43% of Tahoe Resources worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources during the third quarter worth $265,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tahoe Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,859,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after buying an additional 169,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tahoe Resources by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,779,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after buying an additional 3,907,901 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Tahoe Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Tahoe Resources by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 216,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAHO shares. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tahoe Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of TAHO stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tahoe Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tahoe Resources Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

