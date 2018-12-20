Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for F5 Networks (FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $218.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Standpoint Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.41.

Shares of FFIV traded down $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $158.25. 967,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,507. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $131.05 and a 52-week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $1,508,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $1,518,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,936.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,473,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $202,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $207,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

