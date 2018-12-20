Critical Comparison: Real Goods Solar (RGSE) & China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (CADC)

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ:CADC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

This table compares Real Goods Solar and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar -239.87% -828.54% -242.52% China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp -16.15% -65.26% -11.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Goods Solar and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $15.17 million 2.79 -$17.70 million N/A N/A China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp $45.73 million 0.27 -$7.39 million N/A N/A

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Real Goods Solar and China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Goods Solar presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Given Real Goods Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Goods Solar is more favorable than China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Real Goods Solar has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp beats Real Goods Solar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Company Profile

China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its products include ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concrete products; and compound admixture concrete, lightweight aggregate concrete, thermostat concrete, and C100 high performance concrete products. The company sells its concrete products primarily to local construction companies. Its target customers include general contractors, developers, design engineers, architects, and homebuilders. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. As of May 16, 2018, China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hou Sing International Business Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.