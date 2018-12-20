Critical Survey: Career Education (CECO) versus Hailiang Education Group (HLG)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hailiang Education Group and Career Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Career Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Career Education has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. Given Career Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Career Education is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Career Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A Career Education -0.57% 16.59% 11.57%

Risk & Volatility

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Career Education has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Career Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $171.86 million 7.59 $34.21 million N/A N/A Career Education $596.43 million 1.43 -$31.89 million $0.31 39.55

Hailiang Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Career Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Career Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Career Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Career Education beats Hailiang Education Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu institutions, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as information technologies, and education and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,800 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

