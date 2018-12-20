Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE CAPL opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $466.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.63, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $670.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 171,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,185,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after purchasing an additional 401,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

