Crowdholding (YUP) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Crowdholding token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crowdholding has traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crowdholding has a total market cap of $85,389.00 and $23.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.51 or 0.10540303 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00028985 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00001170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Crowdholding Token Profile

Crowdholding is a token. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,691,713 tokens. The official website for Crowdholding is www.crowdholding.com. Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crowdholding

Crowdholding can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowdholding using one of the exchanges listed above.

