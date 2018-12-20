CryptoInsight Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (TKR)

CryptoInsight (CURRENCY:TKR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, CryptoInsight has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoInsight token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. CryptoInsight has a market cap of $10,486.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptoInsight was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.02617447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00139771 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00174226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025303 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025308 BTC.

CryptoInsight Token Profile

CryptoInsight’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. CryptoInsight’s total supply is 12,529,747 tokens. CryptoInsight’s official message board is chat.cryptoinsight.io. The official website for CryptoInsight is cryptoinsight.io. The Reddit community for CryptoInsight is /r/trackrim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoInsight’s official Twitter account is @cryptoinsightio.

Buying and Selling CryptoInsight

CryptoInsight can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoInsight directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoInsight should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoInsight using one of the exchanges listed above.

