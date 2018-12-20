Csenge Advisory Group Has $180,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 55.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.72.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $179.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.67%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

