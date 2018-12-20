Csenge Advisory Group Invests $198,000 in Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Macquarie downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $66.02 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $65.90 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.57. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Csenge Advisory Group Invests $198,000 in Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/csenge-advisory-group-invests-198000-in-bank-of-montreal-bmo-stock.html.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.