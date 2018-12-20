Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBNT. GVO Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,607,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBNT shares. BidaskClub raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Ubiquiti Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ubiquiti Networks from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBNT opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $115.44.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ubiquiti Networks’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $688,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

