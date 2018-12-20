Curtiss-Wright (CW) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CW. Zacks Investment Research cut Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner bought 470 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.16 per share, with a total value of $50,365.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,050.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $610,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,542,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $1,058,055. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

