CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.44

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 39115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

