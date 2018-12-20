Daimler (DDAIF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Daimler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Daimler to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Daimler has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $94.41.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $46.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

