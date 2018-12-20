Dana L. Schmaltz Acquires 1,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $61.44.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush raised Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dana L. Schmaltz Acquires 1,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/dana-l-schmaltz-acquires-1000-shares-of-walker-dunlop-inc-wd-stock.html.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.