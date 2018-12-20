Daseke (DSKE) Shares Up 5.3%

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.59. 901,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 422,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSKE. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $219.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.29 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Daseke Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Don R. Daseke bought 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $257,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Sinclair bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,040 in the last ninety days. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 67.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

