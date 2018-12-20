Dashcoin (DSH) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Dashcoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dashcoin has a total market cap of $273,213.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dashcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dashcoin Profile

DSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dashcoin’s official website is dashcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Dashcoin

Dashcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

