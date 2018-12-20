Dent Trading 20.6% Higher This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, CoinBene and WazirX. Dent has a total market capitalization of $19.13 million and approximately $457,767.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.02643336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00142611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00177132 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024836 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024854 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,241,387,101 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, Allbit, Bitbns, FCoin, Radar Relay, BitForex, Lykke Exchange, Coinrail, OKEx, LATOKEN, Kucoin, WazirX, CoinBene, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Fatbtc and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.