Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Major Shareholder Purchases $134,310.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $134,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,856 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $27,031.44.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 51,931 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $130,346.81.

On Thursday, December 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 298 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $753.94.

On Monday, November 26th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,008.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 85,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $216,062.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $13,608.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,900 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $14,868.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 3,803 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $9,545.53.

Shares of DXLG opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Destination XL Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,192 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,692,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXLG. ValuEngine lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital set a $4.00 price objective on Destination XL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

