Determine (DTRM) & Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) Critical Analysis

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) and Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Determine and Medical Transcription Billing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine $28.12 million 0.16 -$9.94 million N/A N/A Medical Transcription Billing $31.81 million 1.51 -$5.56 million ($0.13) -31.31

Medical Transcription Billing has higher revenue and earnings than Determine.

Profitability

This table compares Determine and Medical Transcription Billing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine -49.28% -401.60% -26.36% Medical Transcription Billing -6.62% -8.26% -6.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Determine and Medical Transcription Billing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Determine 1 1 1 0 2.00 Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 3 0 3.00

Determine presently has a consensus price target of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 532.18%. Medical Transcription Billing has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Determine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Determine is more favorable than Medical Transcription Billing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Determine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Determine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Determine has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medical Transcription Billing beats Determine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Determine Company Profile

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business applications, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides professional services, including system implementations and enhancements, and training. The company serves various industries, such as insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Finland, Denmark, Australia, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Belgium, Norway, Bermuda, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Germany, and China. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

