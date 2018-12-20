Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 47.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 267,393 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $33,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,408.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $102.02 and a twelve month high of $161.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.92.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

