Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for SSE (SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SSE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on SSE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,203 ($15.72) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,325.38 ($17.32).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,052 ($13.75) on Tuesday. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,554 ($20.31).

SSE (LON:SSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

In other news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £33,510 ($43,786.75).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

