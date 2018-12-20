DHX Media (DHXM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their hold rating on shares of DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded DHX Media from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded DHX Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. CIBC downgraded DHX Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of DHX Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of DHX Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NASDAQ:DHXM opened at $1.82 on Monday. DHX Media has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DHX Media in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in DHX Media in the third quarter valued at about $15,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in DHX Media in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DHX Media by 23.7% in the third quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 20,823,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in DHX Media by 107.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,070,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 553,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. is engages in developing, producing, distributing, broadcasting, and exploiting the rights for television and film programming and brands. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Content Business segment includes proprietary production, production service, distribution of proprietary and third party content.

