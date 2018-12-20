DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $326,547.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.01284398 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013085 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008744 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001289 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

