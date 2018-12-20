Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,559,873 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,794,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $71,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 354.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Capital set a $6.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $99,384,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $905.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.62. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 51.61%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

