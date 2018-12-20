Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.66% of Kelly Services worth $71,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kelly Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kelly Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 384.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 210.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

KELYA opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

