DISH Network (DISH) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $50.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 217519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

In related news, insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,203,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,111,479.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 188,000.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DISH Network by 293.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.22.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

