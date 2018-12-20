Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,262 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. First Western Capital Management Co increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 6,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 38,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 11,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $581,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

