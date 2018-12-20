Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 81,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 281.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,767,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,163,267,000 after buying an additional 49,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $134.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.25 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

